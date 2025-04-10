Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightജനറൽ കോച്ചുകൾ സ്ലീപ്പർ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2025 1:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2025 1:05 PM IST

    ജനറൽ കോച്ചുകൾ സ്ലീപ്പർ കോച്ചുകളാക്കാനുള്ള തീരുമാനം പിൻവലിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജനറൽ കോച്ചുകൾ സ്ലീപ്പർ കോച്ചുകളാക്കാനുള്ള തീരുമാനം പിൻവലിച്ചു
    cancel

    തൃശൂർ: 16327/16328 മധുര-ഗുരുവായൂർ-മധുര എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ നാല് ജനറൽ കോച്ചുകൾ സ്ലീപ്പർ കോച്ചുകളാക്കാനുള്ള തീരുമാനം റെയിവേ പിൻവലിച്ചു.

    നിലവിലുള്ള ഐ.സി.എഫ് കോച്ചുകൾക്ക് പകരം സി.ബി.സി കപ്ലിങ്ങുകളോടുകൂടിയ കോച്ചുകൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്താനുള്ള തീരുമാനവും പിൻവലിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിലവിൽ 14 കോച്ചുകളോടുകൂടിയാണ് ട്രെയിൻ ഓടുന്നത്. അതിൽ ഒന്ന് എ.സിയും രണ്ടെണ്ണം സ്ലീപ്പറുമാണ്.

    രാവിലെ ഗുരുവായൂരിൽനിന്നു എറണാകുളം വരെ ട്രെയിനിൽ വലിയ തിരക്കാണ്. ധാരാളം സ്ഥിരം യാത്രക്കാർ ആശ്രയിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ 18 കോച്ചുകൾ വേണമെന്ന് ദീർഘകാലമായി ആവശ്യം ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:indian railwayGuruvayur Madurai Express
    News Summary - Decision to convert general coaches into sleeper coaches withdrawn
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X