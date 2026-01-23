Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 7:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 7:21 AM IST

    ജില്ല കോടതിയിലേക്ക്​ വിളിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് വധഭീഷണി

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    ആലപ്പുഴ: ജില്ല കോടതിയിലേക്ക് വിളിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് വധഭീഷണി. ജില്ല ജഡ്ജിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ നോർത്ത് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു. ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ടോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    കോടതിയിലെ ശിരസ്തദാർ ഓഫിസിലേക്ക് വിളിച്ചാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനെയും മറ്റു രണ്ടുപേരെയും കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്ന് അജ്ഞാതൻ ഭീഷണി ഉയർത്തിയത്. ഫോൺ നമ്പർ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:chief ministerDeath ThreatPinarayi VijayanLatest News
