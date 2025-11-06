Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 3:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 3:48 PM IST

    സംസ്കാരചടങ്ങിനിടെ കല്ലറ സ്ലാബ് ഇടിഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരണം; മരിച്ചത് ഇടുക്കി വണ്ടിപെരിയാർ സ്വദേശി

    Vandiperiyar accident
    തകർന്നുവീണ സ്ലാബിനടിയിൽപ്പെട്ട തൊഴിലാളിയെ രക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം

    Listen to this Article

    വണ്ടിപെരിയാർ (ഇടുക്കി): സംസ്കാരചടങ്ങിന് കുഴിയെടുക്കുന്നതിന്നിടെ കല്ലറയിലെ കോൺക്രീറ്റ് സ്ലാബ് ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരു മരണം. വണ്ടിപെരിയാർ മൂങ്കലാർ സ്വദേശിയായ കറുപ്പസ്വാമി (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ച വ്യാപാരി പൊന്നുസ്വാമിയുടെ സംസ്കാരചടങ്ങിന് കുഴി എടുക്കുന്നതിനിടെ തൊട്ടടുത്ത ശവകുടീരത്തിലെ സ്ലാബ് ഇടിഞ്ഞ കറുപ്പസ്വാമിയുടെ ദേഹത്തേക്ക് വീഴുകയാണ് ഉണ്ടായത്.

    ഉടൻതന്നെ നാട്ടുകാർ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:funeralCollapseAccidentsLatest News
    News Summary - Death due to collapse of tomb slab during funeral
