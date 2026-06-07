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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ്​...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2026 11:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2026 11:39 PM IST

    വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ്​ കുസാറ്റ്​ ജോയന്‍റ്​ രജിസ്​ട്രാർ മരിച്ചു

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    വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ്​ കുസാറ്റ്​ ജോയന്‍റ്​ രജിസ്​ട്രാർ മരിച്ചു
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    ഇടപ്പള്ളി നോർത്ത്: വീടിന്‍റെ നിർമാണപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്ന സ്​ഥലത്ത്​ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് കൊച്ചിൻ യൂനിവേഴ്​സിറ്റി ജോയന്‍റ്​ രജിസ്റ്റാർ മരിച്ചു. വടക്കേ കുന്നുംപുറം താമരശ്ശേരി പരേതനായ ടി.കെ. ബുഹാരിയുടെ (ടി.സി.സി മുൻ ജീവനക്കാരൻ /പുനർനവ) മകൻ​ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ സലീം (53) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​.

    വീടിന്​ പികിൽ നിർമാണം നടക്കുന്ന സ്ഥലത്ത് ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം ആറിനാണ് സംഭവം. ഭാര്യ: ഷിഫ്ന ഷിഹാബുദ്ദീൻ. മക്കൾ: ഹാനാന സലിം, ഹാനിയ സലീം, സന സലിം.

    പുനർനവ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ ഡയറക്ടർ ഡോ. ജസീല സഹോദരിയാണ്​. ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്​ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടിന് ചേരാനല്ലൂർ ഖബർസ്ഥനിൽ.

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