8 Aug 2024 6:20 PM GMT
8 Aug 2024 6:20 PM GMT
പടക്കം പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് വീടുകളുടെ ജനൽചില്ലുകൾ തകർന്നു
News Summary - Crackers burst and windows of houses were broken
ആലത്തൂർ: വീട്ടിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച ശക്തിയേറിയ പടക്കം പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് വീടുകളുടെ ജനൽചില്ലുകൾ തകർന്നു. കാവശ്ശേരി ആറാപ്പുഴയിൽ രതീഷിന്റെ വീട്ടിലാണ് പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയുണ്ടായത്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.
രതീഷിന്റെയും അയൽവാസിയുടെയും വീടുകളുടെ ജനൽചില്ലുകളാണ് തകർന്നത്. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല. രതീഷിനെതിരെ ആലത്തൂർ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.
