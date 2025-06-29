Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 5:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 5:42 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി സി.പി.ഐ നേതാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    womens arrested
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി സി.പി.ഐ നേതാവ് അറസ്റ്റിലായി. പാളയം എൽ.സി അംഗം കൃഷ്ണൻ ആണ് പിടിയിലായത്. ഒൻപത് ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായാണ് ഇയാൾ പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാൾക്ക് സംസ്ഥാന നേതൃത്വവുമായി അടുത്ത ബന്ധമുണ്ടെന്ന പറയുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:CPIMDMAGanja case
    News Summary - CPI leader arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X