Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 3:51 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 4:26 PM GMT

    ഭാര്യക്ക് അസഭ്യ സന്ദേശം അയച്ച ഭർത്താവിനെതിരെ കേസെടുക്കാൻ കോടതി ഉത്തരവ്

    ഹരിപ്പാട്: ഭാര്യയുടെ മൊബൈലിലേക്ക് അസഭ്യ സന്ദേശം അയച്ച ഭർത്താവിനെതിരെ കേസെടുക്കാൻ കോടതി ഉത്തരവ്. പരസ്പരം പിരിഞ്ഞു നിൽക്കുന്ന ഹരിപ്പാട് സ്വദേശിയായ ഭാര്യയുടെ ഫോണിലേക്ക് ഭർത്താവായ തിരുവനന്തപുരം പാപ്പനംകോട് സ്വദേശി ജയവിഷ്ണുവാണ് വാട്സ്ആപ്പിലൂടെ അസഭ്യം അയച്ചത്.

    ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത് അന്വേഷണം നടത്താൻ ഹരിപ്പാട് പൊലീസിന് ഹരിപ്പാട് മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതി നിർദേശം നൽകുകയായിരുന്നു. പരാതിക്കാരി നൽകിയ സ്വകാര്യ അന്യായം പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് കോടതി ഉത്തരവ്. പരാതിക്കാരിക്ക് വേണ്ടി അഡ്വ. ആർ. രാജേഷ് കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരായി.

    TAGS:husbandwifeabusive message
    News Summary - Court order to file a case against the husband who sent abusive messages to his wife
