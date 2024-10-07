രണ്ടര വയസുകാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ചെന്ന കേസിൽ പിതാവിനെ കോടതി വെറുതെവിട്ടു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Oct 2024 2:45 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2024 3:35 PM GMT
രണ്ടര വയസുകാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ചെന്ന കേസിൽ പിതാവിനെ കോടതി വെറുതെവിട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - court acquitted the father in the case of molesting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl
കരുനാഗപള്ളി: രണ്ടരവയസുള്ള മകളെ ഭാര്യവീട്ടിൽ വച്ച് ലൈംഗികമായി പീഡിപ്പിച്ചു എന്ന കേസിലെ പ്രതിയായ പിതാവിനെ കോടതി വെറുതെവിട്ടു. കുട്ടിയുടെ മാതാവിന്റെ പരാതിയില് ചവറ പൊലീസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത കേസ്സിലെ പ്രതിയായ ചവറ സ്വദേശി സന്ദീപിനെയാണ് കരുനാഗപള്ളി സ്പെഷ്യൽ ഫാസ്റ്റ് ട്രാക്ക് (പോക്സോ) കോടതി ജഡ്ജി മിനിമോൾ വെറുതെ വിട്ടത്.
പ്രതിയുടെ ഭാര്യ പ്രതിയെയും രണ്ട് കുട്ടികളെയും ഉപേക്ഷിച്ച് മറ്റൊരാളോടൊപ്പം താമസിച്ച് വരികയാണ്. പ്രതിക്ക് വേണ്ടി അഭിഭാഷകരായ സി. സജീന്ദ്രകുമാർ, സിനി പ്രദീപ്, ആതിര കൃഷ്ണൻ, വിഷ്ണു പ്രിയ, ലക്ഷ്മി കൃഷ്ണ എന്നിവർ ഹാജരായി.
