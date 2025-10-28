Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമലപ്പുറം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 11:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 11:16 AM IST

    മലപ്പുറം തിരുന്നാവായയിൽ കാറും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ദമ്പതികൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലപ്പുറം തിരുന്നാവായയിൽ കാറും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ദമ്പതികൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മലപ്പുറം: കാർ ബൈക്കിലിടിച്ച് ദമ്പതികൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. തിരുവന്നാവായ പട്ടർ നടക്കാവ് മുട്ടിക്കാട് സ്വദേശി വലിയ പീടിയേക്കൽ അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി മാഷിന്റെ മകൻ സിദ്ധീഖ്‌, ഭാര്യ റീഷാ മൻസൂർ എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പുത്തനത്താണി തിരുനാവായ റോഡിലെ ചന്ദനക്കാവ് ഇഖ്ബാൽ നഗറിലാണ് അപകടം. ഇരുവരും സഞ്ചരിച്ച ബൈക്കും എതിർ ദിശയിൽ വന്ന കാറും തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചാണ് അപകടം. ഒരു വർഷം മുൻപാണ് ഇവരുടെയും വിവാഹം കഴിഞ്ഞത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathBike accidentLatest NewsMalappuram
    News Summary - Couple dies tragically after car hits bike in Malappuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X