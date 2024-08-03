Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 10:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 10:04 AM GMT

    ആശ്വാസധനം : നാലു കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു

    ആശ്വാസധനം : നാലു കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മുണ്ടക്കൈ - ചൂരൽമല - അട്ടമല ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിൽ മരണമടഞ്ഞവരുടെ ആശ്രിതർക്ക് ആശ്വാസ ധനസഹായം നൽകുന്നതിന് സംസ്ഥാന ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ പ്രതികരണ നിധിയിൽ നിന്നും വയനാട് കലക്ടർക്ക് നാല് കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ച് സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവ്. സംസ്ഥാന ദുരന്ത പ്രതികരണ നിധിയുടെ മാനദണ്ഡ പ്രകാരമാണ് തുക വിനിയോഗിക്കേണ്ടത്.

    TAGS:Wayanad Landsliderelief funds
    News Summary - Consolation Fund: Four crore rupees have been sanctioned
