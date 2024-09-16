വയോധികയോട് ലൈംഗികതിക്രമം നടത്തിയെന്ന പരാതി: പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Sep 2024
16 Sep 2024
വയോധികയോട് ലൈംഗികതിക്രമം നടത്തിയെന്ന പരാതി: പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Complaint of sexual assault on an elderly woman: Accused arrested
കൊല്ലം: വയോധികയോട് ലൈംഗികതിക്രമം നടത്തിയെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ പ്രതി പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ. കൊല്ലം കരിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ജോസ് (45) ആണ് കിളികൊല്ലൂര് പൊലീസിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്.
വീട്ടു ജോലിക്കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന ഗാർഹിക തൊഴിലാളിയായ വയോധികയെയാണ് പ്രതി വഴിമധ്യേ തടഞ്ഞ് നിർത്തിയത്. ബൈക്കിൽ കയറാൻ വിസമ്മതിച്ചപ്പോൾ വയോധികയെ പ്രതി തള്ളിയിട്ട് പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് കേസ്. വയോധികയെ പ്രതി ബൈക്കില് കയറാന് നിര്ബന്ധിച്ചുവെന്നും പരാതിയിൽ പറയുന്നു.
പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കും.
