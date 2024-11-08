കോട്ടയത്ത് നിന്ന് വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Nov 2024 3:58 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Nov 2024 3:58 PM GMT
കോട്ടയത്ത് നിന്ന് വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതിtext_fields
News Summary - Complaint of missing student from Kottayam
കോട്ടയം: ഏറ്റുമാനൂരിൽ നിന്നും വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി. സുഹൈൽ നൗഷാദ് (19)നെയാണ് കാണാതായത്.സ്വകാര്യ കോളജിലെ ഒന്നാം വർഷ ഡിഗ്രി വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്. കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ പരാതിയിൽ ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണമാരംഭിച്ചു.
ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ട് മുതലാണ് വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായത്. വിദ്യാർഥിയെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരം ലഭിക്കുന്നവർ 773 656 2986, 952 632 474, 0481 253 5517 എന്ന നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.
