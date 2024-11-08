Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകോട്ടയത്ത് നിന്ന്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 3:58 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 3:58 PM GMT

    കോട്ടയത്ത് നിന്ന് വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോട്ടയത്ത് നിന്ന് വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി
    cancel

    കോട്ടയം: ഏറ്റുമാനൂരിൽ നിന്നും വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി. സുഹൈൽ നൗഷാദ് (19)നെയാണ് കാണാതായത്.സ്വകാര്യ കോളജിലെ ഒന്നാം വർഷ ഡിഗ്രി വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്. കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ പരാതിയിൽ ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണമാരംഭിച്ചു.

    ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ട് മുതലാണ് വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാതായത്. വിദ്യാർഥിയെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരം ലഭിക്കുന്നവർ 773 656 2986, 952 632 474, 0481 253 5517 എന്ന നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:student missing case
    News Summary - Complaint of missing student from Kottayam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick