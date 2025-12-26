Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST

    ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകന്‍റെ വീടിനുനേർക്ക് അമിട്ട് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞെന്ന് പരാതി

    Kerala Police
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വലിയശാലയിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകന്‍റെ വീടിനുനേർക്ക് ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായെന്ന് പരാതി. വീടിനുനേർക്ക് അമിട്ട് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞെന്നാണ് പരാതി.

    ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ മൂന്നോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. വീടിന്‍റെ ജനൽ ചില്ലുകൾ പൊട്ടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ടി.വിക്ക് തകരാർ സംഭവിച്ചു. തമ്പാനൂർ പൊലീസ് വീട്ടിലെത്തി പരിശോധന നടത്തി.

    സംഭവത്തിൽ രാഷ്ട്രീയമില്ലെന്നും ഇയാൾ സജീവ രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവർത്തനകനല്ലെന്നുമാണ് പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നത്.

    TAGS:bjp worker
    News Summary - Complaint alleging that BJP workers home attacked at trivandrum
