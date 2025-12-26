Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST
ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകന്റെ വീടിനുനേർക്ക് അമിട്ട് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞെന്ന് പരാതിtext_fields
News Summary - Complaint alleging that BJP workers home attacked at trivandrum
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വലിയശാലയിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകന്റെ വീടിനുനേർക്ക് ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായെന്ന് പരാതി. വീടിനുനേർക്ക് അമിട്ട് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞെന്നാണ് പരാതി.
ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ മൂന്നോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. വീടിന്റെ ജനൽ ചില്ലുകൾ പൊട്ടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ടി.വിക്ക് തകരാർ സംഭവിച്ചു. തമ്പാനൂർ പൊലീസ് വീട്ടിലെത്തി പരിശോധന നടത്തി.
സംഭവത്തിൽ രാഷ്ട്രീയമില്ലെന്നും ഇയാൾ സജീവ രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവർത്തനകനല്ലെന്നുമാണ് പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നത്.
