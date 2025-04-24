Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 9:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 9:26 PM IST

    വാഗമണിൽ കോളജ് ബസ് താഴ്ചയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞു; വിദ്യാർഥികളുൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    vagamon accident 98789
    ഇടുക്കി: വാഗമണിൽ ബസ് താഴ്ചയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞു. ഡി.സി കോളജിൻ്റെ ബസാണ് അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടത്. വിദ്യാർഥികളുൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. പൊലീസും ഫയർഫോഴ്സും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി. പ്രദേശവാസികളുടെ സഹായത്തോടെയാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തിയത്.

    ഡ്രൈവറുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമാണ്. മറ്റാരുടെയും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല. വാഹനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന എല്ലാവരെയും പുറത്തെത്തിച്ചു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ മൂലമറ്റത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:Vagamonbus accident
    News Summary - college bus accident in idukki vagamon
