Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 9:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 9:13 AM IST
തെങ്ങുകയറ്റ തൊഴിലാളി തെങ്ങിൽ നിന്ന് വീണു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - coconut climbing worker died after falling from a coconut tree
ഉദയംപേരൂർ: തെങ്ങുകയറ്റ തൊഴിലാളി തെങ്ങിൽ നിന്ന് വീണു മരിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഉണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ വലിയ കുളത്തിന് സമീപം മടലം പറമ്പിൽ തിലകൻ (65) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
പതിനെട്ടാം വാർഡിലെ വീട്ടുപറമ്പിലെ തെങ്ങിൽ കയറുന്നതിനിടയാണ് അപകടം. വീണ ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: കുമാരി. മക്കൾ: അജിത, രമ്യ. മരുമക്കൾ: സുരേഷ്, രാജേഷ്.
