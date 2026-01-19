Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    19 Jan 2026 1:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    19 Jan 2026 1:02 PM IST

    ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മൂർഖൻ; കണ്ടെത്തിയത് ഓപ്പറേഷന്‍ തിയറ്ററിന് സമീപം

    ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മൂർഖൻ; കണ്ടെത്തിയത് ഓപ്പറേഷന്‍ തിയറ്ററിന് സമീപം
    തൃശൂർ: ജനറല്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ഉഗ്രവിഷമുള്ള മൂര്‍ഖന്‍ പാമ്പിനെ കണ്ടെത്തി. തൃശൂർ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലെ മൈനർ ഓപ്പറേഷൻ തിയറ്ററിന് സമീപത്താണ് മൂർഖനെ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    ജീവനക്കാർ പാമ്പിനെ കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനാൽ ആർക്കും കടിയേറ്റില്ല. തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രി ജീവനക്കാരനും സ്നേക് റെസ്‌ക്യൂവറുമായ സുധീഷ്. കെ.പി. പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി. മൂർഖനെ പിന്നീട് വനംവകുപ്പിന് കൈമാറി.

    രണ്ടാഴ്ചയായി ആശുപത്രിയുടെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളില്‍ പാമ്പിനെ കണ്ടിരുന്നതായി രോഗികള്‍ പറയുന്നു.

