യശ്വന്ത്പുർ-കണ്ണൂർ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ കോച്ചുകൾ വർധിപ്പിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 22 Nov 2024 2:17 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Nov 2024 2:17 PM GMT
പാലക്കാട്: നമ്പർ 16527/16528 യശ്വന്ത്പുർ ജങ്ഷൻ-കണ്ണൂർ-യശ്വന്ത്പുർ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ താൽക്കാലികമായി കോച്ചുകൾ വർധിപ്പിച്ചു. രണ്ട് ജനറൽ സെക്കൻഡ് ക്ലാസ് കോച്ചും ഒരു സ്ലീപ്പർ ക്ലാസ് കോച്ചുമാണ് കൂട്ടിയത്. ഡിസംബർ 29 മുതൽ 2025 ജനുവരി 24 വരെ ഈ സൗകര്യം ലഭ്യമാകും.
