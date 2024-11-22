Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 2:17 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 2:17 PM GMT

    യശ്വന്ത്പുർ-കണ്ണൂർ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ കോച്ചുകൾ വർധിപ്പിച്ചു

    train service, Indian railway
    പാലക്കാട്: നമ്പർ 16527/16528 യശ്വന്ത്പുർ ജങ്ഷൻ-കണ്ണൂർ-യശ്വന്ത്പുർ എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ താൽക്കാലികമായി കോച്ചുകൾ വർധിപ്പിച്ചു. രണ്ട് ജനറൽ സെക്കൻഡ് ക്ലാസ് കോച്ചും ഒരു സ്ലീപ്പർ ക്ലാസ് കോച്ചുമാണ് കൂട്ടിയത്. ഡിസംബർ 29 മുതൽ 2025 ജനുവരി 24 വരെ ഈ സൗകര്യം ലഭ്യമാകും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Indian railwayTrain Service
    News Summary - Coaches increased in Yesvantpur-Kannur Express
