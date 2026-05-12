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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightക്ലിഫ് ഹൗസിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2026 10:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2026 10:22 PM IST

    ക്ലിഫ് ഹൗസിലെ പശുക്കള്‍ ഇനി തൃശൂരിൽ

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    ക്ലിഫ് ഹൗസിലെ പശുക്കള്‍ ഇനി തൃശൂരിൽ
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    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പു​ത്തൂ​രി​ലെ കേ​ര​ള ലൈ​വ് സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ബോ​ര്‍ഡി​ന്റെ ഫാ​മി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച പ​ശു

    ഒ​ല്ലൂ​ര്‍ (തൃ​ശൂ​ർ): മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ന്‍ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വ​സ​തി​യാ​യ ക്ലി​ഫ് ഹൗ​സ് ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ടെ അ​വി​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന എ​ഴ് അ​രു​മ​പ​ശു​ക്ക​ള്‍ക്ക് പു​തി​യ ലാ​വ​ണ​മാ​യി. തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പു​ത്തൂ​രി​ലെ കേ​ര​ള ലൈ​വ് സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ബോ​ര്‍ഡി​ന്റെ (കെ.​എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​ബി) ഫാ​മി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​യെ മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്.

    നാ​ട​ന്‍ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍പ്പെ​ട്ട വെ​ച്ചൂ​ര്‍ പ​ശു മു​ത​ല്‍ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി, സ​ങ്ക​ര ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​യും ഇ​തി​ല്‍പ്പെ​ടും. ക്ലി​ഫ് ഹൗ​സി​ല്‍ 42 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ചെ​ല​വി​ൽ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച തൊ​ഴു​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പ​ശു​ക്ക​ളാ​ണി​വ.

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