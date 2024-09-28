വ്യോമയാന മന്ത്രിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Sep 2024 8:06 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Sep 2024 8:13 AM GMT
വ്യോമയാന മന്ത്രിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu Met with
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ കേന്ദ്ര വ്യോമയാന വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി കെ. റാം മോഹൻ നായിഡുവുമായി രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധി ഭവനിൽ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. കേരളത്തിലെ വ്യോമ ഗതാഗതവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങൾ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു. മന്ത്രി വി. അബ്ദുറഹിമാനും കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
