    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 12:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 12:27 PM GMT

    കുവൈത്ത് തീപ്പിടിത്തത്തിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അനുശോചിച്ചു

    കുവൈത്ത് തീപ്പിടിത്തത്തിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അനുശോചിച്ചു
    പിണറായി വിജയൻ

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കുവൈത്തിലെ മൻഗഫിലെ ഫ്ളാറ്റ് സമുച്ചയത്തിൽ തീപ്പിടിത്തമുണ്ടായി മലയാളികളടക്കം മരിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. തീപ്പിടിത്തത്തിൽ 40 ലേറെ പേർ മരിച്ചതായും നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായുമുള്ള വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ ഏറെ ദുഃഖകരമാണെന്നും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

    അപകടത്തില്‍ മരച്ചവരിൽ മലയാളിയും ഉൾപ്പെട്ടതായാണ് ആദ്യവിവരം. മരണപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ ബന്ധുമിത്രാദികളുടെ ദുഃഖത്തില്‍ പങ്കുചേരുന്നതായും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Pinarayi Vijayankuwait labour camp fire
