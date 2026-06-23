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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമുഹറം അവധിയിൽ മാറ്റം,...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2026 7:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2026 7:32 PM IST

    മുഹറം അവധിയിൽ മാറ്റം, വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പ്രവൃത്തി ദിനം; സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവിറങ്ങി

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    മുഹറം അവധിയിൽ മാറ്റം, വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പ്രവൃത്തി ദിനം; സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവിറങ്ങി
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മുഹറം പൊതു അവധിയില്‍ മാറ്റം വരുത്തി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍. അവധി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    നേരത്തെ, കലണ്ടർ അനുസരിച്ച് വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു അവധി നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരുന്നത്. മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടതനുസരിച്ച് മുഹറം പത്ത് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ആയതുകൊണ്ടാണ് അവധിയിൽ മാറ്റം വരുത്തി സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്.

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    TAGS:MuharramMuharram holiday
    News Summary - Change in Muharram holiday, Thursday will be a working day; government orders
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