Posted Ondate_range 14 April 2025 6:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 April 2025 6:28 PM IST
മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂർ ജാഗ്രത, കൊച്ചിയും കോഴിക്കോടുമടക്കം ഒമ്പത് ജില്ലകളിൽ ഓറഞ്ച് അലർട്ട്; ഇടിമിന്നൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത
News Summary - Caution for the next three hours, orange alert in nine districts including Kochi and Kozhikode; possibility of thunderstorms
കൊച്ചി: കേരളത്തിൽ ഇന്ന് വേനൽ മഴ അതിശക്തമാകുന്നു. കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ അറിയിപ്പ് പ്രകാരം കേരളത്തിലെ ഒമ്പത് ജില്ലകളിൽ അടുത്ത മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറിൽ ഓറഞ്ച് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
പത്തനംതിട്ട, കോട്ടയം, എറണാകുളം, ഇടുക്കി, തൃശ്ശൂർ, കോഴിക്കോട്, വയനാട്, കണ്ണൂർ, കാസർകോട് ജില്ലകളിലാണ് ഓറഞ്ച് അലർട്ട്. തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കൊല്ലം, ആലപ്പുഴ, പാലക്കാട്, മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലകളിൽ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ടയിടങ്ങളിൽ ഇടിമിന്നലോട് കൂടിയ ഇടത്തരം മഴക്കും മണിക്കൂറിൽ 40 കിലോമീറ്റർ വരെ വേഗതയിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥാ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
