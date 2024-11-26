Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightലൈംഗികച്ചുവയോടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 11:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 11:31 AM GMT

    ലൈംഗികച്ചുവയോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു -നടിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ മണിയൻപിള്ള രാജുവിനെതിരെ കേസ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലൈംഗികച്ചുവയോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു -നടിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ മണിയൻപിള്ള രാജുവിനെതിരെ കേസ്
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: ആലുവ സ്വദേശിയായ നടിയുടെ പരാതിയില്‍ നടന്‍ മണിയന്‍പിള്ള രാജുവിനെതിരെ കേസ്. കാറിൽവെച്ച് ലൈംഗിക ചുവയോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു എന്നാണ് പരാതി.

    2009ൽ കുട്ടിക്കാനത്തെ ഷൂട്ടിങ് ലൊക്കേഷനിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവമെന്നും നടന്‍റെ പെരുമാറ്റം മാനഹാനിയുണ്ടാക്കിയെന്നും പരാതിയിൽ പറയുന്നു.

    ഇ-മെയിലിലൂടെ ഇന്നലെയാണ് പരാതി നൽകിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Maniyanpilla Raju
    News Summary - case against Maniyanpilla Raju on the actress's complaint
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick