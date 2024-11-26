ലൈംഗികച്ചുവയോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു -നടിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ മണിയൻപിള്ള രാജുവിനെതിരെ കേസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Nov 2024 11:31 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Nov 2024 11:31 AM GMT
ലൈംഗികച്ചുവയോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു -നടിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ മണിയൻപിള്ള രാജുവിനെതിരെ കേസ്text_fields
News Summary - case against Maniyanpilla Raju on the actress's complaint
കൊച്ചി: ആലുവ സ്വദേശിയായ നടിയുടെ പരാതിയില് നടന് മണിയന്പിള്ള രാജുവിനെതിരെ കേസ്. കാറിൽവെച്ച് ലൈംഗിക ചുവയോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു എന്നാണ് പരാതി.
2009ൽ കുട്ടിക്കാനത്തെ ഷൂട്ടിങ് ലൊക്കേഷനിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവമെന്നും നടന്റെ പെരുമാറ്റം മാനഹാനിയുണ്ടാക്കിയെന്നും പരാതിയിൽ പറയുന്നു.
ഇ-മെയിലിലൂടെ ഇന്നലെയാണ് പരാതി നൽകിയത്.
