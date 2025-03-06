Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 6 March 2025 8:03 PM IST
    date_range 6 March 2025 8:03 PM IST

    കാർട്ടൂണിസ്‌റ്റ് യേശുദാസന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ മേഴ്‌സി യേശുദാസൻ നിര്യാതയായി

    കൊച്ചി: അന്തരിച്ച കാർട്ടൂണിസ്‌റ്റ് യേശുദാസന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ, മേഴ്‌സി യേശുദാസൻ (85) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: സാനു (മുംബൈ), സേതു (കൊച്ചി), സുകു (കൊച്ചി). മരുമക്കൾ: ജയ സാനു, അലക്സി സുകു.

    സംസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷം മൂന്നിന് കളമശ്ശേരി ചങ്ങമ്പുഴ നഗറിലുള്ള വീട്ടിലെ ശുശ്രൂഷകൾക്ക് ശേഷം എറണാകുളം ചിറ്റൂർ റോഡിലെ സെൻറ്‌ മേരീസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് കത്തീഡ്രൽ സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ നടക്കും.

    News Summary - Cartoonist Yesudasan's wife Mercy Yesudasan passes away
