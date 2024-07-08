Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 8 July 2024 2:15 PM GMT
    date_range 8 July 2024 2:15 PM GMT

    കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റ് ഗമൽ റിയാസ് നിര്യാതനായി

    Cartoonist Gamal Riaz
    ഉദുമ: പ്രശസ്ത കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റും ഉദുമ ഗവ. ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ റിട്ട. ചിത്രകല അധ്യാപകനുമായിരുന്ന മുല്ലച്ചേരിയിലെ കെ.എ. ഗഫൂറിന്‍റെ മകൻ ഗമൽ റിയാസ് (53) നിര്യാതനായി.

    ചിത്രകാരനും കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റുമായ റിയാസ് ഷാർജയിൽ ഗൾഫ് ടുഡേ പത്രത്തിൽ ഗ്രാഫിക് ഡിസൈനറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    ചെർക്കളം പൊടിപ്പളളം ബിലാൽ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം ബംബ്രാണി നഗറിലാണ് താമസം. മാതാവ്: മൈമൂന. ഭാര്യ: ഷഹനാസ്, മകൾ: നേഹ ഗമൽ, സഹോദരി: ആയിഷത്ത് ഷാലിന.

    TAGS:CartoonistObituary NewsGamal Riaz
    News Summary - Cartoonist Gamal Riaz passed away
