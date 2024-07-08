കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റ് ഗമൽ റിയാസ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 July 2024 2:15 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 July 2024 2:15 PM GMT
കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റ് ഗമൽ റിയാസ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Cartoonist Gamal Riaz passed away
ഉദുമ: പ്രശസ്ത കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റും ഉദുമ ഗവ. ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ റിട്ട. ചിത്രകല അധ്യാപകനുമായിരുന്ന മുല്ലച്ചേരിയിലെ കെ.എ. ഗഫൂറിന്റെ മകൻ ഗമൽ റിയാസ് (53) നിര്യാതനായി.
ചിത്രകാരനും കാർട്ടൂണിസ്റ്റുമായ റിയാസ് ഷാർജയിൽ ഗൾഫ് ടുഡേ പത്രത്തിൽ ഗ്രാഫിക് ഡിസൈനറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
ചെർക്കളം പൊടിപ്പളളം ബിലാൽ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം ബംബ്രാണി നഗറിലാണ് താമസം. മാതാവ്: മൈമൂന. ഭാര്യ: ഷഹനാസ്, മകൾ: നേഹ ഗമൽ, സഹോദരി: ആയിഷത്ത് ഷാലിന.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story