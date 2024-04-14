Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    14 April 2024 12:01 PM GMT
    14 April 2024 12:01 PM GMT

    വയനാട്ടിൽ കാർ മരത്തിലിടിച്ച് അപകടം: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന 12കാരിയും മരിച്ചു

    വയനാട്ടിൽ കാർ മരത്തിലിടിച്ച് അപകടം: ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന 12കാരിയും മരിച്ചു
    കൽപറ്റ: വയനാട്ടിൽ കാർ മരത്തിലിടിച്ച അപകടത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന 12കാരിയും മരിച്ചു.‌ അപകടത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥി ഫിൽസ(12) ആണ് ഇന്നു മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്നലെ മരിച്ച കൊളപ്പുറം ഗവ. ഹൈസ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപകൻ കെ.ടി. ഗുൽസാറിന്റെ സഹോദരന്റെ മകളാണ് ഫിൽസ.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിയോടെ ചെന്നലോട് ഗവ.യുപി സ്കൂളിന് സമീപത്താണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്. ബാണാസുര സാഗർ ഡാം സന്ദർശിച്ചശേഷം മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന സംഘം സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാർ അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. നാലുപേർ ചികിത്സയിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്

    Girl in a jacket

