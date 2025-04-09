Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2025 8:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2025 8:50 PM IST

    രാമനാട്ടുകരയിൽ ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ പറമ്പിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് കൃഷി

    Cannabis
    കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടികൾ പൊലീസ് പരിശോധിക്കുന്നു

    രാമനാട്ടുകര: കോഴിക്കോട് രാമനാട്ടുകരയിൽ ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ പറമ്പിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് കൃഷി കണ്ടെത്തി. ഫറോക്ക് പൊലീസിന്‍റെ ഡ്രോൺ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടികൾ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    രാമനാട്ടുകര ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓയിൽ പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് സമീപത്തുള്ള പറമ്പിലാണ് 16 കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടികൾ വളർത്തിയ നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഫറോക്ക് പൊലീസ് തുടർനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:cannabisganja plant
    News Summary - Cannabis cultivation in an abandoned field in Ramanattukara
