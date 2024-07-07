Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 11:45 AM GMT

    ഭവന നിർമാണ ബോർഡ് പദ്ധതികൾക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024-25 സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷത്തിൽ കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭവന നിർമാണ ബോർഡ് ദുർബലർക്ക്/ താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാർക്ക് വേണ്ടി നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന ഗൃഹശ്രീ പദ്ധതി, ഇടത്തരം വരുമാനക്കാർക്ക് വേണ്ടി നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന ലോൺ ലിങ്കിഡ് സബ്സിഡി സ്കീം, സർക്കാർ/ അർദ്ധസർക്കാർ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലെ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് വേണ്ടി നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന വായ്പ പദ്ധതി എന്നിവക്കായി www.kshb.kerala.gov.in മുഖേന ജൂലൈ 31 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭിക്കും.

    TAGS:housing board projects
    News Summary - Can apply for housing board projects
