Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 1:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 1:28 AM GMT

    ദുരിതാശ്വാസ നിധിക്കെതിരെ പ്രചാരണം: രണ്ടുപേർക്കെതിരെ കേസ്​; ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    മു​ണ്ട​ക്ക​യം: വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഉ​രു​ൾ​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. മു​ണ്ട​ക്ക​യം പൈ​ങ്ങ​ന പു​ത്ത​ൻ​പു​ര​ക്ക​ൽ സ​തീ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു (32), ഇ​ഞ്ചി​യാ​നി വ​ട്ട​ക്കാ​വ് നെ​ല്ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ജി​ഷ പ്ര​കാ​ശ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഇ​തി​ൽ സ​തീ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു​വി​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത്​ ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ​വി​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Relief FundWayanad LandslideArrest
    News Summary - Campaign against Relief Fund: Case against two people; One person was arrested
