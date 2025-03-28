ആറാം വളവില്‍ ബസ് കുടുങ്ങി; താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തില്‍ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 28 March 2025 9:05 AM IST
Updated On 28 March 2025 9:05 AM IST
ആറാം വളവില് ബസ് കുടുങ്ങി; താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തില് ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Bus gets stuck at the sixth bend; traffic jam at Thamarassery Pass
കോഴിക്കോട്: ആറാം വളവില് ബസ് കുടുങ്ങിയതിനെ തുടര്ന്നാണ് താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തില് വൻ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്. പുലര്ച്ചെ നാലു മണിയോടെയാണ് ബസ് കുടുങ്ങിയത്.
ബംഗളൂരുവില് നിന്ന് എറണാകുളത്തേക്ക് വരികയായിരുന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ആണ് ആറാം വളവിൽ തകരാറിലായത്. സെന്സര് സംവിധാനത്തിന് തകരാർ സംഭവിച്ചെന്നാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.
