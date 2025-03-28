Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2025 9:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2025 9:05 AM IST

    ആറാം വളവില്‍ ബസ് കുടുങ്ങി; താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തില്‍ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്

    Thamarassery Pass Traffic Jam
    കോഴിക്കോട്: ആറാം വളവില്‍ ബസ് കുടുങ്ങിയതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തില്‍ വൻ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്. പുലര്‍ച്ചെ നാലു മണിയോടെയാണ് ബസ് കുടുങ്ങിയത്.

    ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ നിന്ന് എറണാകുളത്തേക്ക് വരികയായിരുന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ആണ് ആറാം വളവിൽ തകരാറിലായത്. സെന്‍സര്‍ സംവിധാനത്തിന് തകരാർ സംഭവിച്ചെന്നാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.

    TAGS:Thamarassery PassTraffic JamBus stuck
