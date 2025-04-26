Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2025 3:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 3:20 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെ പ്രമുഖ ഹോട്ടലുകളിൽ ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി; പരിശോധന തുടരുന്നു

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെ പ്രമുഖ ഹോട്ടലുകളിൽ ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി; പരിശോധന തുടരുന്നു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തലസ്ഥാന നഗരത്തിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഹോട്ടലുകളിൽ ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെ ഹിൽട്ടൺ ഹോട്ടലിലും ആക്കുളത്തെ ഗോകുലം ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹോട്ടലിലുമാണ് ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി സന്ദേശമെത്തിയത്.

    ഹോട്ടലുകളിൽ പൊലീസും ബോംബ് സ്ക്വോഡും ചേർന്ന് പരിശോധന തുടരുകയാണ്.

    TAGS:bomb threathotelsThiruvananthapuram
    News Summary - Bomb threat at hotels in Thiruvananthapuram
