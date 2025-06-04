Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    4 Jun 2025 11:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    4 Jun 2025 11:17 PM IST

    ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയ അധ്യാപികയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

    ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയ അധ്യാപികയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി
    ചാലക്കുടി: ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയ യുവതി മരിച്ചു. ചെറുതുരുത്തി സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപിക സിന്തോളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് ആറരയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് ചെറുതുരുത്തി സ്കൂളിൽ ചാർജെടുത്തത്. നിലമ്പൂർ-കോട്ടയം പാസഞ്ചറിൽ നിന്നാണ് യുവതി പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്.

    ചാലക്കുടിപുഴയുടെ അറങ്ങാലി കടവിൽ നിന്ന്‌ കണ്ടെത്തി. ട്രെയിനില്‍ നിന്നും യുവതി ചാടുന്നത് കണ്ട യുവാവാണ് പൊലീസിനെ വിവരം അറിയിച്ചത്. ചാലക്കുടി തിരുത്തിപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിയാണ് സിന്തോൾ.

    TAGS:TrainDeath NewsBody foundjumped into the riverKerala News
    News Summary - Body of teacher who jumped from moving train into river found
