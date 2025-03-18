Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 March 2025 10:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 March 2025 10:40 AM IST
News Summary - Body of four-month-old baby found in well in Pappinissery
പാപ്പിനിശ്ശേരി: കണ്ണൂർ പാപ്പിനിശ്ശേരി മാങ്കടവ് പാറക്കലിൽ നാല് മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിനെ കിണറ്റിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. വാടക മുറിയിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശികളായ ദമ്പതികളായ മുത്തുവിന്റെയും അക്കമ്മലിന്റെയും മകളാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഇന്നലെ അർധരാത്രിയോടെയാണ് കിണറ്റിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മരണത്തിലെ ദുരൂഹതയെ തുടർന്ന് മുറിയിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നവരെ വളപട്ടണം പൊലീസ് ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയാണ്. വളപട്ടണം സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഹൗസ് ഓഫിസർ ടി.പി. സുമേഷിൻ്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി.
