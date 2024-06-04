മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ബൂത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് ഇരട്ടിയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Jun 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jun 2024 11:15 AM GMT
മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ബൂത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് ഇരട്ടിയായിtext_fields
News Summary - BJP's vote has doubled in the Chief Minister's booth
കണ്ണൂര്: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ ബൂത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് ഇരട്ടിയായതായി കണക്കുകൾ. 2019ൽ ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് 53 വോട്ട് ആണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. ഇത്തവണ വോട്ട് 115 ആയി ഉയരുകയായിരുന്നു. അതേസമയം, ബൂത്തിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ലീഡ് കുറയുകയും ചെയ്തു. 2019ൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന് 517 വോട്ട് ലീഡ് ലഭിച്ചത് ഇത്തവണ 407 വോട്ടുകളായി കുറയുകയായിരുന്നു.
