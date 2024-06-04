Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    4 Jun 2024 10:13 AM GMT
    4 Jun 2024 11:15 AM GMT

    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ബൂത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് ഇരട്ടിയായി

    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ബൂത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് ഇരട്ടിയായി
    കണ്ണൂര്‍: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ ബൂത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് ഇരട്ടിയായതായി കണക്കുകൾ. 2019ൽ ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് 53 വോട്ട് ആണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. ഇത്തവണ വോട്ട് 115 ആയി ഉയരുകയായിരുന്നു. അതേസമയം, ബൂത്തിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ലീഡ് കുറയുകയും ചെയ്തു. 2019ൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന് 517 വോട്ട് ലീഡ് ലഭിച്ചത് ഇത്തവണ 407 വോട്ടുകളായി കുറയുകയായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Lok Sabha Elections 2024
