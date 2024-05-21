Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 21 May 2024 1:49 PM GMT
    കേരളത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി മൂന്ന് സീറ്റ്​ നേടുമെന്ന്​ പി.സി. ജോർജിന്‍റെ പ്രവചനം

    മോദി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തുടരുമെന്ന് പി.സി. ജോർജ്​
    pc george
    കോട്ടയം: ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​ ഫലം പുറത്തു വരുമ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി മൂന്ന്​ സീറ്റ്​ നേടുമെന്ന്​ പി.സി. ജോർജ്​. പ്രസ്​ ക്ലബ്ബിൽ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം​.

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം, പത്തനംതിട്ട, തൃശൂർ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി വിജയം നേടുമെന്നാണ്​ പി.സി. ജോർജിന്‍റെ പ്രവചനം. നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി തന്നെ അടുത്ത പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തുടരുമെന്നും 350ന്​ മുകളിൽ സീറ്റ്​ ബി.ജെ.പി നേടുമെന്നും പി.സി. ജോർജ്​ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:PC Georgebjplok sabha elections 2024
