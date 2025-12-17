Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    17 Dec 2025 6:46 PM IST
    17 Dec 2025 6:47 PM IST

    വധശ്രമക്കേസിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി കൗൺസിലർക്ക് 36 വർഷം തടവ്

    വധശ്രമക്കേസിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി കൗൺസിലർക്ക് 36 വർഷം തടവ്
    Listen to this Article

    തലശ്ശേരി: വധശ്രമക്കേസിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി നിയുക്ത വാർഡ് കൗൺസിലർക്ക് 36 വർഷം തടവ്. തലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭയിലേക്ക് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട യു. പ്രശാന്തിനെയാണ് ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്.

    സി.പി.എം പ്രവർത്തകൻ പി. രാജേഷിനെ വധിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച കേസിലാണ് തടവ് ശിക്ഷ. കേസിൽ പ്രശാന്ത് ഉൾപ്പെടെ പത്ത് ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകരെ കോടതി ശിക്ഷിച്ചു. 10,8000 രൂപ വീതം പിഴയും ഒടുക്കണം. 2007 ഡിസംബർ 15നായിരുന്നു വധശ്രമം.

    attempted murder case BJP
