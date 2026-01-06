Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Jan 2026
6 Jan 2026
News Summary - Bill not paid, KSEB removed fuse at RTO Enforcement Office
പാലക്കാട്: പാലക്കാട് ജില്ല ആർ.ടി.ഒ എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് ഓഫീസിലെ ഫ്യൂസൂരി കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി. രണ്ട് മാസത്തെ വൈദ്യുതി ബില്ല് കുടിശ്ശികയായതോടെയാണ് കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബിയുടെ നടപടി.
നവംബർ, ഡിസംബർ മാസങ്ങളിലേതായി 55,000ത്തോളം രൂപ കുടിശ്ശികയാവുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ ജനുവരി രണ്ടിന് എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് ഓഫീസിലെ ഫ്യൂസ് ഊരുകയായിരുന്നു.
മൊബൈൽ ഫോണിലെ ഫ്ലാഷിന്റെ സഹായത്തിലാണ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നത്. എ.ഐ ക്യാമറ വഴിയുള്ള ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനത്തിന്റെ ചെലാനുകളും അയക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നില്ല. മാത്രമല്ല, ഓഫീസിലെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹനങ്ങളും ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്ത അവസ്ഥയിലാണ്.
