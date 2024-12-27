Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ബൈക്ക് മോഷണക്കേസിലെ പ്രതി പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ

    ബൈക്ക് മോഷണക്കേസിലെ പ്രതി പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ
    ബൈക്ക് മോഷണ കേസിൽ പൊലീസ് പിടിയിലായ ജിസ് മോൻ

    അങ്കമാലി: തുറവൂരിൽനിന്ന് ബൈക്ക് മോഷ്ടിച്ച യുവാവിനെ അങ്കമാലി പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി. അങ്കമാലി ജോസ്പുരം കറുത്തേൻവീട്ടിൽ ജിസ് മോൻ (21) ആണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

    മോഷണത്തിന് ശേഷം ബൈക്കുമായി തമിഴ്നാട് തേനിയിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്നു. ബൈക്കുമായി തിരികെ വരുമ്പോൾ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ആർ.വി അരുൺകുമാറിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് നാടകീയമായി പിടികൂടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    എസ്.ഐമാരായ പ്രദീപ് കുമാർ, ബേബി ബിജു, സീനിയർ സി.പി.ഒമാരായ അജിത തിലകൻ, ടി.ആർ രാജീവ്, അനീഷ്, ഷെരീഫ് എന്നിവരാണ് അന്വേഷണ സംഘത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.

    TAGS:bike theftarrest
