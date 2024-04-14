Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 12:20 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 12:22 PM GMT

    മലമ്പുഴയിൽ പന്നിയിടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് പരിക്ക്

    മലമ്പുഴയിൽ പന്നിയിടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് പരിക്ക്
    പാലക്കാട്: മലമ്പുഴ അകത്തേത്തറയിൽ പന്നിയിടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് പരിക്ക്. ചെറാട് സ്വദേശി ശ്യാമിനാണ് കൈയ്ക്കും തലക്കും പരുക്കേറ്റത്. ഇയാളെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Pig attack
    News Summary - Bike rider injured after being hit by a pig in Malampuzha
