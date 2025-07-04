Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകൊച്ചിയില്‍ ബാങ്ക്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 11:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 11:39 AM IST

    കൊച്ചിയില്‍ ബാങ്ക് ജീവനക്കാരനെ കാണാതായി; 'ബാങ്കിലേക്ക് പോയ രതീഷ് തിരിച്ചുവന്നില്ല'

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊച്ചിയില്‍ ബാങ്ക് ജീവനക്കാരനെ കാണാതായി; ബാങ്കിലേക്ക് പോയ രതീഷ് തിരിച്ചുവന്നില്ല
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: ബാങ്ക് ജീവനക്കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി ബന്ധുക്കൾ. കൊച്ചി ഗാന്ധിനഗർ സ്വദേശി രതീഷ് ബാബുവിനെ കാണാതായത്.

    പാലാരിവട്ടം എച്ച്.ഡി.എഫ്.സി ബാങ്കിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായ രതീഷ് ഈ മാസം രണ്ടാം തിയതിയാണ് ബാങ്കിലേക്കെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് പോയത്. കുമ്പളം പാലത്തിൽ രതീഷിന്റെ ബൈക്ക് കണ്ടെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കടവന്ത്ര പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KochiMissing Casebank employee
    News Summary - Bank employee missing in Kochi, complaint filed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X