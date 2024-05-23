ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനം: സൗജന്യ റേഷൻ ഉറപ്പാക്കും -മന്ത്രി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 May 2024 6:46 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 May 2024 6:46 PM GMT
ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനം: സൗജന്യ റേഷൻ ഉറപ്പാക്കും -മന്ത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - Ban on trolling: Free ration will be ensured - Minister
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധന കാലയളവിൽ ട്രോളിങ് ബോട്ടില് തൊഴിലെടുക്കുന്ന മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികള്ക്കും അനുബന്ധ തൊഴിലാളികള്ക്കും സൗജന്യ റേഷൻ വിതരണം ഉറപ്പാക്കുമെന്ന് മന്ത്രി സജി ചെറിയാൻ. ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനം സംബന്ധിച്ച് ചേർന്ന യോഗത്തിലാണ് മന്ത്രി ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
കൊല്ലം ജില്ലയിലെ നീണ്ടകര ഹാർബർ ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധന കാലഘട്ടത്തിൽ ഇൻബോർഡ് വള്ളങ്ങൾ ഒഴികെ പരമ്പരാഗത മത്സ്യബന്ധന യാനങ്ങൾക്ക് തുറന്നുകൊടുത്തിരുന്നു. അത് ഈ വർഷവും തുടരും.
