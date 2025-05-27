Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2025 8:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2025 8:58 PM IST

    മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമായില്ല; കേരളത്തിൽ ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ ജൂൺ ഏഴിന്

    മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമായില്ല; കേരളത്തിൽ ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ ജൂൺ ഏഴിന്
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കേരളത്തിൽ ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ ജൂൺ ഏഴിന് (ശനി). ഇന്ന് എവിടെയും ദുൽഹജ്ജ് മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമായില്ല.

    ദുൽഹജ്ജ് ഒന്ന് വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയും അറഫാ ദിനം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയും ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് പാണക്കാട് അബ്ബാസലി ശിഹാബ് തങ്ങൾ, പാളയം ഇമാം ഡോ. വി.പി. സുഹൈബ്​ മൗലവി, ദക്ഷിണ കേരള ജംഇയ്യതുൽ ഉലമ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി തൊടിയൂർ മുഹമ്മദ്​ കുഞ്ഞ്​ മൗലവി എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:bakrid
    News Summary - Bakrid in Kerala on June 7th
