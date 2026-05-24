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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസംസ്ഥാനത്ത്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2026 10:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2026 10:29 AM IST

    സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് രണ്ടുദിവസം അവധി, ഉത്തരവിറങ്ങി

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    സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് രണ്ടുദിവസം അവധി, ഉത്തരവിറങ്ങി
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് രണ്ടു ദിവസം പൊതു അവധി, 27നു പുറമേ 28നും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മാസപ്പിറവി കാണാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ 28 നാണ്. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് 28നും പൊതു അവധി ദിനമായി സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

    കലണ്ടറിൽ അവധി ദിവസം 27നാണ്. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകൾക്കും പൊതു മേഖലാ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.

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