സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് രണ്ടുദിവസം അവധി, ഉത്തരവിറങ്ങി

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Posted Ondate_range 24 May 2026 10:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 May 2026 10:29 AM IST
സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് രണ്ടുദിവസം അവധി, ഉത്തരവിറങ്ങിtext_fields
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News Summary - Bakrid holy day in kerala will be on two days
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബലിപെരുന്നാളിന് രണ്ടു ദിവസം പൊതു അവധി, 27നു പുറമേ 28നും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മാസപ്പിറവി കാണാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ 28 നാണ്. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് 28നും പൊതു അവധി ദിനമായി സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
കലണ്ടറിൽ അവധി ദിവസം 27നാണ്. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സർക്കാർ ഓഫിസുകൾക്കും പൊതു മേഖലാ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.
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