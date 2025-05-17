ചായക്ക് അമിതവില ഈടാക്കിയ കച്ചവടക്കാരനോട് വിലവിവരപ്പട്ടിക ചോദിച്ച അയ്യപ്പഭക്തന് മർദനം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 17 May 2025 11:15 PM IST
Updated On 17 May 2025 11:15 PM IST
ചായക്ക് അമിതവില ഈടാക്കിയ കച്ചവടക്കാരനോട് വിലവിവരപ്പട്ടിക ചോദിച്ച അയ്യപ്പഭക്തന് മർദനംtext_fields
News Summary - Ayyappa devotee beaten up for asking price list from vendor who overcharged for tea
എരുമേലി: ചായക്ക് അമിതവില ഈടാക്കിയ കച്ചവടക്കാരനോട് വിലവിവരപ്പട്ടിക ചോദിച്ചതിന്റെ പേരിൽ അയ്യപ്പഭക്തനെ മർദിച്ചതായി പരാതി. തിരൂരങ്ങാടി ഉപ്പുംതറ സുമേഷാണ് എരുമേലി പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകിയത്.
ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന് സമീപത്തെ ചായക്കടയിൽവെച്ചാണ് മർദനമേറ്റത്. സുമേഷിനെയും ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പിതാവിനെയും സഹോദരിയെയും മർദിച്ചെന്നാണ് പൊലീസിൽ നൽകിയ പരാതിയിൽ പറയുന്നത്.
