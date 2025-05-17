Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 11:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 11:15 PM IST

    ചായക്ക് അമിതവില ഈടാക്കിയ കച്ചവടക്കാരനോട് വിലവിവരപ്പട്ടിക ചോദിച്ച അയ്യപ്പഭക്തന് മർദനം

    Sabarimala
    എരുമേലി: ചായക്ക് അമിതവില ഈടാക്കിയ കച്ചവടക്കാരനോട് വിലവിവരപ്പട്ടിക ചോദിച്ചതിന്റെ പേരിൽ അയ്യപ്പഭക്തനെ മർദിച്ചതായി പരാതി. തിരൂരങ്ങാടി ഉപ്പുംതറ സുമേഷാണ് എരുമേലി പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകിയത്.

    ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന് സമീപത്തെ ചായക്കടയിൽവെച്ചാണ് മർദനമേറ്റത്. സുമേഷിനെയും ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന്‍റെ പിതാവിനെയും സഹോദരിയെയും മർദിച്ചെന്നാണ് പൊലീസിൽ നൽകിയ പരാതിയിൽ പറയുന്നത്.

    TAGS:Sabarimala Pilgrimprice listSabarimala
    News Summary - Ayyappa devotee beaten up for asking price list from vendor who overcharged for tea
