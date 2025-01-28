സി.ഐ.എ.എസ്.എൽ അക്കാദമിയിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ കോഴ്സുകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 Jan 2025 4:09 PM IST
28 Jan 2025 4:22 PM IST
സി.ഐ.എ.എസ്.എൽ അക്കാദമിയിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ കോഴ്സുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Aviation Courses at CIASL Academy
നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി : കൊച്ചി എയർപോർട്ടിന്റെ ഉപകമ്പനിയായ സി.ഐ.എ.എസ്.എൽ അക്കാദമിയിൽ കൊച്ചിൻ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി അംഗീകൃത ഏവിയേഷൻ കോഴ്സ് പുതിയ ബാച്ചിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷ സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നു. ഏവിയേഷൻ മാനേജ്മെന്റ്റിൽ പി.ജി ഡിപ്ലോമ(1 വർഷം ), എയർ ക്രാഫ്റ്റ് റെസ്ക്യൂ ആൻഡ് ഫയർ ഫൈറ്റിങിൽ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് ഡിപ്ലോമ(1 വർഷം ),എയർപോർട്ട് പാസഞ്ചർ സർവീസ് മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് പ്രോഗ്രാം(6 മാസം), എയർപോർട്ട് റാംപ് സർവീസ് മാനേജ്മെന്റ്റിൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് പ്രോഗ്രാം(6 മാസം) എന്നിവയാണ് കോഴ്സുകൾ.
ഓൺലൈൻ വഴിയാണ് അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കേണ്ടത് . https://www.ciasl.aero/Academy, ഫോൺ 8848000901.
