അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിൻറെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 50 സെ.മീറ്റർ ഉയർത്തും

Posted Ondate_range 2 May 2025 6:39 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 May 2025 6:39 PM IST
അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിൻറെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 50 സെ.മീറ്റർ ഉയർത്തുംtext_fields
News Summary - Aruvikkara Dam's shutters will be raised by 50 cm
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിൻറെ വൃഷ്ടി പ്രദേശത്ത് മഴ തുടരുന്നതിനാൽ ഇന്ന് (മേയ് രണ്ടിന്) ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞു 5.30ന് ഒന്നു മുതൽ അഞ്ച് വരെയുള്ള ഷട്ടറുകൾ 10 സെ.മീറ്റർ വീതം (ആകെ 50 സെ.മീ.) ഉയർത്തും. ഡാമിന്റെ കരകളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.
