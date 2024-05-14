Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഅരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2024 11:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2024 11:48 AM GMT

    അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 ന് തുറക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 ന് തുറക്കും
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ രണ്ടാമത്തേയും മൂന്നാമത്തേയും ഷട്ടറുകൾ ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 ന് 10 സെമീ. വീതം (ആകെ 20 സെ.മീ.) ഉയർത്തുമെന്നും തിരുവനന്തപുരം കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു. സമീപവാസികൾ ജാഗ്രത പാലിയ്ക്കണമെന്നും അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Aruvikara Dam
    News Summary - Aruvikara Dam will be opened at 06.30 pm today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X