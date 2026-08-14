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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഅറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2026 6:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2026 6:42 PM IST

    അറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

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    അറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
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    കോഴിക്കോട്: അറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട് നടക്കാവിലെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. യു.എ.ഇ റാസൽഖൈമ സ്വദേശിനി സൈനബ് അലിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കുടുംബസമേതം കേരളത്തിൽ വിനോദയാത്രക്ക് എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു. നടക്കാവ് പൊലീസ് ഇൻക്വസ്റ്റ് നടപടി തുടങ്ങി.

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