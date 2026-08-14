അറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2026 6:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2026 6:42 PM IST
അറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Arab woman found dead in Kozhikode hotel
കോഴിക്കോട്: അറബ് വനിത കോഴിക്കോട് നടക്കാവിലെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. യു.എ.ഇ റാസൽഖൈമ സ്വദേശിനി സൈനബ് അലിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കുടുംബസമേതം കേരളത്തിൽ വിനോദയാത്രക്ക് എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു. നടക്കാവ് പൊലീസ് ഇൻക്വസ്റ്റ് നടപടി തുടങ്ങി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story