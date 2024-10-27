Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightനെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 2:24 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 2:24 PM GMT

    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ വിമാനത്തിന് വീണ്ടും ഭീഷണി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    indigo flight
    cancel

    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: കൊച്ചി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ചയും ഒരു വിമാനത്തിന് ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി. നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ നിന്ന്​ ഉച്ചക്ക് ഹൈദരാബാദിന് പുറപ്പെട്ട ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനത്തിനായിരുന്നു ഭീഷണി.

    ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വന്ന ഭീഷണി വിമാനം ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയ ശേഷമാണ് നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിലെ സുരക്ഷാ വിഭാഗത്തിന് ലഭിച്ചത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:bomb threatflightNedumbassery airport
    News Summary - Another threat to flight in Nedumbassery airport
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick