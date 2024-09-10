Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 8:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 8:09 AM GMT

    കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ 74.20 കോടി രൂപകൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ 74.20 കോടി രൂപകൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ 74.20 കോടി രൂപകൂടി അനുവദിച്ചുവെന്ന് മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിന്‌ കോർപറേഷൻ പ്രാഥമിക സഹകരണ സംഘങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന്‌ എടുത്ത വായ്‌പകളുടെ തിരിച്ചടവിനായാണ്‌ സഹായം ലഭ്യമാക്കിയത്‌.

    ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം ബജറ്റിൽ കെ.എസ്‌.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക്‌ 900 കോടി രൂപയാണ്‌ വകയിരുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്‌. ഇതിൽ 864.91 കോടി രൂപ ഇതിനകം ലഭ്യമാക്കി. രണ്ടാം പിണറായി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ഇതുവരെ 6044 കോടി രൂപയാണ്‌ കോർപറേഷന് നൽകിയത്‌.

    Girl in a jacket

